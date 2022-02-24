PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was found dead near the railroad tracks on North 2500 East Road Wednesday morning, according to Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp.

At around 8:55 a.m., the Christian County Sheriff’s Office got a report about this incident. Deputies were dispatched to the reported location. When they arrived at the scene, they found the man’s body.

An investigation into the cause of death is being conducted by the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, the Christian County Coroner’s Office, Illinois State Police Crime Scene, Illinois State Police DCI Zone 4 Investigators and the Pana Police Department.

The initial results of the investigation revealed no foul play is suspected.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.