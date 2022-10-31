SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a man is under arrest in connection to a shooting that happened last week.

Officials said that Antwan Davis, 24, was arrested on Monday at his home in Springfield by Sheriff’s detectives and U.S. Marshals. He is being held at the Sangamon County Jail.

Davis is accused of firing several shots toward 3rd Base Sports Bar after officials said he was kicked out early on Oct. 27. One of the shots hit a 31-year-old man standing outside the bar; he was treated at the hospital and released.

Investigating Sheriff’s deputies later obtained an arrest warrant for Davis. That warrant charged him with three felonies: aggravated battery with a firearm (Class X), aggravated discharge of a firearm (Class 1) and possession of a weapon by a felon (Class 2). Bond was set at $500,000.