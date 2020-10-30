Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested for child sexual assault

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Gilman man for sexually assaulting a child.

In a news release, officers said 76-year-old Edward Dill was arrested for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. They said the arrest comes after an investigation into allegations involving two victims who were juveniles.

“Mr. Dill was taken into custody Friday afternoon with incident and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains awaiting a court appearance.”