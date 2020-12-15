Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested after violated order of protection

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was arrested after officers said he refused to come out of someone’s home on Tuesday afternoon.

Lt. Tony Shaw with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said officers responded to the area of East Washington and First streets around 3:30 p.m. for a violation of an order of protection. Shaw stated when officers got there, they saw 32-year-old Bryce Tufte go into the home of the protected person. Officers believed that individual was Tufte’s step-parent.

Tufte refused to come out of the home. Shaw said officers had to force their way into the home to get Tufte out of there.

Shaw said no one was hurt during this incident.