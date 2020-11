Photo Courtesy: Edgar County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the truck is similar to the picture truck, but it had a standard cab.

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Edgar County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for information regarding a stolen truck.

In a Facebook post, officers said it was stolen over the weekend from near Cherry Point Road. It had been secured. Tools were also in the truck.

Anyone with information regarding the truck is asked to call the Edgar County Sheriff’s Office at (217) 465-4166 and select option 2.