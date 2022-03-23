CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s office is asking the public for help in solving a burglary that happened earlier this week.

Deputies said that on Tuesday, someone stole a Chromebook laptop, cash and a debit card from a car in Tolono Township. The debit card was later used at a Champaign business and the suspect was photographed on store security cameras.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at 217-384-1213. Information can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477.