MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities in Macon County are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead just outside of Oakley this week.

Macon County Sheriff’s officials said deputies were called to the area of Oakley Road and Sheets Road on Wednesday for a report of a person down. When deputies arrived, they found a 33-year-old man dead at the scene.

The Macon County Coroner confirmed that the man, identified as Michael Cox, lived at the home where he was found. An autopsy performed on Thursday, the coroner said, indicated that Cox died from head injuries sustained from blunt force trauma.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Cox’s death with the assistance of the Illinois State Police.