Sheriff’s office investigating deadly hit and run

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WCIA) — One person is dead after a hit and run on Tuesday. It happened on U.S. Highway 36 east of St. Road 71 near Dana.

The Sheriff’s Office said Edward Silotto, 51, was walking east on U.S. 36 around 10:30 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle which then left the scene. Silotto was found by a passerby. He was flown to Carle Hospital in Champaign where he later died.

The vehicle that hit Silotto still hasn’t been found. If anyone has any information on the vehicle or why Siolotto was walking on the highway, contact the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office at 765-942-3838 or through the anonymous tip line here.