ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a burglary.

The Sheriff’s Office said the burglary happened at Kimler Gunworks at 169 N. North Street. Four suspects wearing dark clothing were photographed outside the store at the reported time of the burglary, who remain unidentified at this time.

Photo courtesy of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information regarding this burglary is asked to call Detective Woods at 217-424-1337.