Sheriff’s Office: Inmate recaptured after escape attempt

LOUISVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced via Facebook on Thursday that its deputies recaptured an inmate imprisoned at the Clay County Jail after that inmate attempted to escape.

Deputies said that the inmate was being returned to his cell from the visiting booth on Thursday when he ran from the jail. Correctional staff pursued the inmate to an area east of the jail along the Little Wabash River.

The inmate was found 15 minutes later under a root wad and was returned to the jail.

In its Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office thanked the Flora Police Department and Illinois State Police for their quick response and their assistance in making sure the inmate did not get far from the jail.

“I have an incredible group of corrections officers and deputies that work very hard at preventing incidents like today from occurring. But unfortunately, when you deal with some of the people that we do in jail on a daily basis, things like today occur. I credit my staff for quickly and safely resolving a very dangerous incident without anyone being hurt or injured” said Sheriff Andy Myers. “The investigation into this incident is ongoing and further details will be released at a later time.”