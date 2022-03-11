CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — With St. Patrick’s Day approaching, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind drivers that there will be plenty of police presence to discourage unsafe travel throughout the area.

“This St. Patrick’s Day, don’t rely on luck to get you where you are going,” Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said in a news release. “If you’ll be drinking, using cannabis or partaking of any other impairing substance, planning ahead is the best way to ensure you and your friends make it home safely.”

The sheriff’s office offered the following advice to keep people safe during this time:

If a friend is about to drive impaired, take their keys and help them get home safely.

Buckle up. It’s your best defense in the event of a crash.

Remember, pedestrians are at risk, too. If you’re walking, keep an eye out for cars. If you’re driving, remain alert for impaired walkers who may not obey street signs.

Likewise, they will also be increasing their efforts to enforce proper seat belt usage until next Friday as well, according to officials.