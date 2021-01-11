Sheriff’s Office identifies victims killed in weekend shooting

CASS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office released further information regarding two people killed in a weekend shooting.

In a news release, Sheriff Devron Ohrn said deputies were called to 140 South East Street in Virginia, IL. around 1 p.m. on Sunday for a reported shooting. When they got there, two victims– 68-year-old Kathleen G. Wzientek and 64-year-old Brenda G. Crum–were both found dead at the scene. A man was also found there with injuries.

Ohrn said a suspect was identified as 71-year-old Robert D. Harris. He had already left the scene when officers arrived. He was later found by driving his car in rural Morgan County. Harris was arrested without incident, according to Sheriff Ohrn.

Harris is currently at the Morgan County Jail waiting on formal charges by Cass County State’s Attorney Craig Miller.

Officers are still investigating this crime.