SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is in critical condition following a car crash in Springfield on Monday.

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said a GMC cargo van hit a utility pole on Old Jacksonville Road near Somerset Road. The 61-year-old driver was trapped in the van until one of Campbell’s deputies came across the scene.

The driver was eventually removed from the van and taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital for surgery. As of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the driver is still in the ICU.