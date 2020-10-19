Sheriff’s Office debuts new safety app

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — A new app for Douglas County residents is aimed at putting them in touch with area crime and safety-related news.

Sheriff Joshua Blackwell announced the launch of the Douglas County Sheriff App on Monday.

The smartphone app provides residents the ability to submit crime tips anonymously, along with the following information:

⦁ Recent arrests

⦁ Opt-in for crime/safety push notifications

⦁ Most wanted criminals in Douglas County

⦁ The agency’s social media platforms

⦁ Read the latest news and find out about upcoming events

⦁ Sex offenders in the area



“This app is a perfect example of how we can increase our efficiency and effectiveness at this agency while providing instant notification to citizens of situations that endangers public safety so that they can assist in the effort to keep them safe, “Sheriff Blackwell said a press release.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office mobile app is created by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC, which specializes in mobile app development for sheriff’s offices, health departments, and public safety.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play by searching “Douglas Sheriff IL.”