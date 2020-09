MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — It is buffalo-gate day three. Three bison remain on the loose in the county.

That is down from four on Thursday. They are believed to be in the “Beals Addition” of Monticello. The Piatt County Sheriff said people need to avoid that area.

A herd of buffalo broke out of their pen on Tuesday night. Most have been recovered, but again, three continue to avoid capture.