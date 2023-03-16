SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The investigation into a storage unit burglary string has resulted in an arrest, the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Officials said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday. They added that when the arrest was made, deputies recovered property that had been stolen from those units and are asking for the family to come forward to claim it.

Some items, officials believe, were kept for sentimental value. They found letters and pictures dating back to the 1950s, with the names of Helen, Larry and Donald Davis on them. The Davises appeared to live in Missouri.

Officials said that if anyone believes these items belong to their family, they should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 217-753-6840 to discuss the stolen items and what the items were stored in.