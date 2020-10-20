Sheriff’s Office arrests man on meth charges following narcotics investigation

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office said their DIRT and Tactical Response Unit arrested a man on meth charges.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said they executed a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 800 block of North Indiana Street in Springfield. They stated it was the home of 49-year-old Nicholas Pappas.

The sheriff’s office said the warrant was a result of a narcotics investigation involving Pappas.

When deputies searched the home, they said they found 25 grams of meth and $1,059. Pappas was arrested and is charged with manufacture delivery of meth and possession of 25 grams of meth.

The sheriff’s office stated Pappas had been on parole for a 2017 and 2018 conviction of possession of meth.