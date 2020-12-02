Sheriff’s office arrests 3 people for burglary

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people Wednesday for burglary.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a call came in around 10 a.m. for a burglary in progress at a house in the 1300 block of West State Route 123. “The residence was currently vacant, but the son of the property owner arrived and observed a vehicle backed up to the building,” they said.

This photo shows a house in the 1300 block of West State Route 123. Police responded for a call of a burglary in progress. Three people were arrested for burglary.

When officers arrived, they tried to make contact with someone inside the house. They heard someone inside but no one answered the door. “After several hours of attempting to speak to the occupants, entry was made and two suspects were found inside and a third was located outside the residence.”

The three people arrested were 34-year-old Christopher Boelling, 33-year-old Carolyn Guthrie and 44-year-old Rusty Morrison. They were arrested and charged with residential burglary and criminal trespass, according to the sheriff’s office. They were arrested at 1 p.m.