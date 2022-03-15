SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office said one person has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff Jack Campbell said that a male suspect walked into the J and A Convenience Store at 2532 North Grand Avenue East just before 5 p.m. and displayed a handgun. The suspect took an unknown amount of cash, a cell phone and a wallet.

Sheriff’s deputies were able to locate the car the suspect fled in at a nearby house and arrested Justin D. Shavers, 30. Nothing was recovered when Shavers was arrested; a search warrant for his home will be executed at a later time.