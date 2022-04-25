WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department will be among those hosting events this Saturday as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

As part of a nationwide initiative by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, the Sheriff’s Department will accept expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Drugs can be dropped off at the west door of the Iroquois County Courthouse, located at 550 10th Street in Watseka.

The take back event will be free and anonymous with no questions asked, but only patches and pills will be accepted; no liquids, needles or sharps.

The Sheriff’s Department said that the Americans turned in nearly 880,000 pounds of prescription drugs last year. Since the DEA started Take Back Day in 2010, nearly 6,350 tons of drugs have been turned in.

In addition to the annual Take Back Day, there are other ways to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs, with more than 11,000 authorized collectors that are available all year long. Those collection sites can be found using the DEA’s locator or Google Maps by searching “drug disposal.”

More information on how to properly dispose of prescription drugs can be found on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.