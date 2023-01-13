FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association issued a warning on Friday that scammers are trying to take advantage of the recently passed assault weapon ban and Sheriffs’ opposition to it.

Barb King, Chief Confidential Administrator for the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, said people are being contacted by phone with a request to make a monetary contribution to the ISA. This supposed contribution would go toward fighting the assault weapon ban implemented by HB5471.

King said these calls are scams and urged people to ignore them. The ISA does not solicit by phone, only sending mail pieces and addressing membership information on social media and its website.

King added that the phone number used in these calls was 224-342-3356, a Cook County area code. People who call it will be connected to the “Fundraising Center.”