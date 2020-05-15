Sheriff’s Association reacts to governor’s threat over executive order enforcement

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker threatened potential legal action against local law enforcement if they fail to enforce his stay at home order.

Executive Director of the Illinois Sheriff’s Association Jim Kaitschuk thought the threats were unfair, saying that the lack of direction on how to handle certain situations is leaving law enforcement with few options when dealing with violators.

In a statement, the Illinois Sheriff’s Association said, “Illinois Sheriffs have been elected by their local citizens to keep their communities safe, a trust that every sheriff and sworn law enforcement officer holds dear. It is outrageous that the Governor is threatening retaliation against these leaders and the men and women of their offices. He is insulting heroic police officers, corrections officers and local voters.”