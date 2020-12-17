Sheriff to retire, county board to appoint replacement

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — After nearly 15 years of service, Douglas County Sheriff Joshua Blackwell is retiring.

Blackwell told WCIA on Thursday that he’s accepted a job in the private sector. The job offers better benefits for his family, he said, allowing them to be more comfortable.

“I have enjoyed my time here,” he said. “I enjoyed serving the citizens (of Douglas County) for the last 14.5 years.”

His last day is slated for June 30, 2021.

The Republican Central Committee has 60 days to nominate a replacement for Blackwell. The county board will then have the final say in choosing an appointee to serve the remainder of the term, which concludes in 2022.