Sheriff still investigating if escaped inmate had help

CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Macoupin County officials are still investigating whether inmate William Kavanaugh had help either inside or outside the jail when he escaped the Macoupin County Jail Sunday Night.

Kavanaugh was found and taken back into custody Monday night. He is now being held on a no-bond warrant.

Law Enforcement found Kavanaugh in Shipman, Illinois, about 20 minutes south of the Jail.

Officers believe that another inmate helped Kavanaugh escape. He climbed through the ceiling of a closet, and climbed out a second story window.