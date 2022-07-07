URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said that a seemingly simple decision is keeping plans to consolidate the county jail facilities uncertain.

The County Board previously approved a $20 million plan to close the downtown jail and update the satellite jail in November. But this week, the Urbana City Council’s Committee of the Whole decided not to recommend a special use permit that is needed to start construction.

The committee voted 4-3 to forward the vote to the full council next week for a final decision. The motion was neither approved nor disapproved.

Heuerman said that he thought approval for the permit would be an easy decision since there is already a jail on the property and because the Urbana Plan Commission agrees the jail meets each of the required criteria. However, the plan to close the downtown facility does not change, as it is in a dire situation. Heuerman said it is just a matter of when there are no more inmates there, which could be in the coming days.