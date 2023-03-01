TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — A person in Tuscola is under arrest after authorities said three schools in the town received bomb threats Wednesday afternoon.

Douglas County Sheriff Nathan Chaplin said that Tuscola Police and his office were informed at 12:39 p.m. of a possible bomb threat made toward North Ward Elementary School. Similar threats were also made toward East Prairie Middle School and Tuscola High School.

Chaplin said that responding law enforcement agencies investigated these threats in conjunction with school staff, but no bombs were found. The investigation subsequently switched to determining who made those threats.

Chaplin added that authorities made an arrest just before 3 p.m. He did not provide the name of the person arrested or their relation to the school district.

“Disruptions such as this will be fully investigated and those responsible will face serious consequences,” Chaplin said. “Thank you to our families at the Tuscola Community Schools for their patience and understanding while we continue to keep all of our students and staff safe.”

Chaplin also thanked the Tuscola Police Department and Tuscola School District for their demeanor and swift action in handling the situation.