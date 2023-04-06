OREANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Oreana that left a man hurt on Thursday.

Officials with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to an address on East South Street at 11:33 a.m. for a report of shots being fired in the area. They found the 49-year-old victim at that location with a gunshot wound to his side. The victim was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Sheriff’s Office is currently asking for information about a red pickup truck that they said was possibly involved in the incident. Anyone associated with the truck is considered to be armed and dangerous and if people see the truck, they should not it or the people around it.

Photo courtesy of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone who has information about the truck, or the people associated with it, is asked to call the Macon County Dispatch Center at 217-424-1078 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.