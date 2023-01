MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A 54-year-old man is dead following a crash near Monticello on Friday.

The crash happened on County Road 1700 N near Interstate 74 just before 7 a.m. Piatt County Sheriff Mark Vogelzang said the crash involved one vehicle that was driving on the road when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway and crashed.

One person died in the crash; he was identified as Michael P. Williams.

The Piatt County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.