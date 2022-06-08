URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff says a man is dead after apparently shooting himself inside an Urbana motel room.

Deputies were assisting U.S. Marshals with an arrest warrant Wednesday afternoon at the Courtesy Motel.

Authorities say they knocked on a motel room door, and a person inside the room said, “I have a gun.”

Shortly after, authorities heard a gunshot come from inside the room.

Authorities were then able to get inside, and they found a man’s body with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman says there was never a shootout between authorities and the man.

Authorities were not able to release the his name or confirm whether he was the person U.S. Marshals were trying to find.

We’re working to learn his name and where he’s from.

We also tried reaching out to the Motel to see if they could release any information about the person renting that room, but we have not heard back.

We will check in with the Champaign County coroner to learn more details about this incident.