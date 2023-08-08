SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The Sangamon County sheriffs department has seen a sharp decline in applications.

“So what we call the traditional applications, we’re getting very few, I mean, less than than 10 a year now,” Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said. “And but we’re getting quite a few lateral applications. So these are other officers that have worked in other jurisdictions in Illinois that are certified to the state of Illinois, that are interested in coming to the sheriff’s office.”

To try and jumpstart local interest in his office, the sheriff is opening his doors to teenagers considering a career in law enforcement. The new explorers program will bring in 14 to 20-year-olds from Sangamon County to see what it takes.

“We’re excited to bring young people ages 14 to 20 into the fold, give them some real life, experience some education, and help them and gain some disciplinary skills,” Campbell said.

It’s a brand new initiative, and community leaders say it could pay off.

“Creating a pipeline program is a very smart thing to do,” CEO of the Central Illinois Boys and Girls Club Tiffany Mathis Posey said. “Because you’re like I said, you’re keeping those young community members close. You are mentoring them.”

The sheriff knows a large number of the 20 allowed in the program may not decide to stay in Sangamon County, or even go into law enforcement, but he still thinks there is a benefit to increasing relationships between law enforcement and the community.

“They’re gonna talk to their kids in school, other community members, their churches, and let them know what’s really going on down here,” Campbell said. “And we’re excited for that opportunity for them to see the inside workings of the sheriff’s office.”

And that’s something CEO of the Central Illinois Boys and Girls club Tiffany Mathis Posey says can always improve.

“I definitely think this is a really great way to not only humanize our law enforcement officers who you know, are in uniform out of uniform,” Mathis Posey said. “But also for our law enforcement officers to remain soft and in touch with young people in our community.”