Sheriff highlights crime numbers in area

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The county sheriff is highlighting the different types of crime and how frequently they happen.

While no crime is the goal, the sheriff says Sangamon County is on the right track. Compared to previous years, the county saw less of most crimes. The sheriff says it is his goal to keep things that way.

In 2019, burglary, theft, arson, drug paraphernalia and controlled substance violations were all down for the number of those crimes committed the year before. Sheriff Campbell says there is no particular program to thank for that but he believes the county is a safe place to live.

Despite the positive numbers, crimes like sexual assault, robberies and aggravated assault all increase slightly. Campbell says his office plans to decrease all crimes by getting on top of them. “It’s just an overall attitude we have brought to the sheriff’s office that is increasing the activity of our deputies and also following that up would be increasing the activity of our detectives,” said Sheriff Campbell. “So I think collectively as their sheriff’s office, we are just doing a much better job of getting these people off the street and getting more charges on them when we do arrest them.” Campbell continued to say sometimes certain crimes increase when people come out of prison and repeat offenses, creating an up and down effect in the statistics.

One thing Campbell was happy to report is that the county only handled one homicide last year. While counties around central Illinois saw low numbers of homicides, the cities within them had more cases on their hands. Springfield Police handle nine homicides last year. Decatur had 11. Danville had seven.