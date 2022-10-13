CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County authorities are warning the community of an increased risk of fire due to weather conditions on Thursday and Friday.

Humidity is at a low 25% and winds are gusting up to 40 miles per hour. Champaign County and almost all of the WCIA viewing area are listed under a high risk for fire because of these conditions.

Champaign County EMA and Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said outdoor burning is not recommended and should be avoided on Thursday and Friday. Even with rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday, these conditions could lead to erratic fire behavior.

People who are cooking outdoors are advised to keep a careful watch on their grills, as burning embers could blow around and easily catch the grass on fire. Improperly discarded cigarettes can also start fires.

Field fires can also start much more easily as a result of harvesting. Dry crops could be ignited by hot farm machinery.