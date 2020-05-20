Sheriff credits gym owners for helping save his life

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Christian County Sheriff said he is lucky to be alive after a health scare.

It turns out he had a problem, but would not have known about it if it were not for the help of the owners of the Crossfit gym he goes to. Now, he is thanking them publicly, saying without their help, his condition could have lead to something more serious.

Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettlecamp keeps an active lifestyle. “I enjoy exercising, but when you’re with a group you push yourself more and it’s a great atmosphere and everyone supporting one another.” He joined CrossFit Adversis in Taylorville. “I don’t know how I can express how much gratitude I have for this place because I truly believe they save my life.” Although Sheriff Kettlecamp appeared healthy on the outside, something was wrong with his heart. He just did not know it at the time.

In February, the gym owners ,Matt and Megan Scales, decided to bring in a doctor to conduct body fat scans for their gym members. “We wanted people to see progress in a different light as opposed to just a number on the scale.” The test caught something Kettlecamp was not expecting. “Through the scan, the doctor detected some plaque in my carotid artery and it was suggested that I go to Decatur Memorial Hospital to get a heart test done.” His score was irregularly high, putting him at potentially severe health risk. “I have 99% blockage in my arteries in my heart…I didn’t know if I’d be able to finish my term. That’s what worried me. But after I got all that done I have a clear mind and I can think straight now and I’m ready to run again.” Ready to run and ready to continue life as normal. “I just can’t thank these people enough for saving my life,” said Kettlecamp.

CrossFit Adversis is open even during the stay at home order. They are holding classes outside with less than 10 people and making sure all members are social distancing. The health department has not cited them for this. In fact, the sheriff said he thinks gyms should be considered an essential business because they support people’s physical and mental health.