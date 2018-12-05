Sheriff Brown sworn in; Root could file lawsuit

Breaking News
 MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A lawsuit could be filed regarding the sheriff’s race.

Tony “Chubby” Brown was sworn in as sheriff after winning by one vote. But, after a discovery recount, two more ballots were found in favor of his opponent, Jim Root.

Root’s attorney says it means Root won the election. Root asked Brown for a full recount, but Brown said “no.” Now, Root plans on filing a lawsuit.

Residents hope a winner will be announced. The state’s attorney’s office has asked a special prosecutor to step in and decide how to handle the matter.

