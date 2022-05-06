DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Sheriff Jim Root and the Illinois Sheriff’s Association recently announced the winner of the ISA Scholarship for Macon County.

The winner is Alyse Carey from Eisenhower High School. Alyse will be attending Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville in the fall.

Since 1980, the Illinois Sheriff’s Association has awarded scholarships throughout the State of Illinois. Scholarships ranging from $500 to $1,000 are awarded each year to students who demonstrate outstanding scholastic, extra-curricular and character qualifications.

According to officials, the scholarship program is open to Illinois students attending an Illinois higher learning institute.

This year, 117 college scholarships were available to students seeking higher education.

For information on next year’s scholarship process, visit the Illinois Sheriff’s Association WEBSITE.