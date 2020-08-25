Sheriff: Additional inmate tests positive for COVID-19

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Sheriff’s Office said they had an additional inmate test positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said, “The new positive test is a result of all inmates and staff being given the opportunity to be tested on Sunday, August 23.”

The inmate that tested positive has been quarantined and is being monitored.

“We will continue to seek guidance from our local health officials on any new measures we can put in place that will continue to keep our inmates and staff safe and healthy,” said the sheriff’s office.