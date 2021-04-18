Sheriff: 3 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Wisconsin tavern

SOMERS, Wis. (WGN-TV) — Three people were killed and two people were seriously hurt in a shooting early Sunday morning at Somers House Tavern in Somers, Wisconsin, police say.

Officers say they responded to the shooting just after 12:40 a.m. at 1548 Sheridan Road where three people were pronounced dead at the scene with two other gunshot victims being transported to local hospitals with serious injuries.

The names, ages and cities of residence of the victims are still unknown.

The suspect has not been located, according to police. Detectives say the incident appears to be targeted and isolated.

Investigators say it’s also possible that there was more than one suspect in the incident.

Police said Sheridan Road is closed near the scene as the investigation continues. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is asking anybody with information to call 262-605-5100 or anonymously to Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.