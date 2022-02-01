Shelves become empty as people stock up on winter supplies

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Preparations have been underway for a couple days. Schools have been making back-up plans, people have been flocking to stores to get supplies and road crews have been making sure their own supplies are ready to go.

IDOT said they are waiting until the rain clears to start putting salt on the roads. They said if they put it down while it’s raining, the water will melt the salt, but while plows are waiting to salt streets, people were stocking up on salt and more snow supplies at stores all throughout the area.

“I’ve not been able to step away from the register very often so it’s been a steady stream all day,” Scott Allen, owner of Paxton Hardware and Rental, said. “Sometimes fairly deep lines, every once in a while I’ll get a minute to breathe and then they’re right back piled up again.”

That’s because people have been getting supplies as a winter storm heads our way.

“It’s been very busy today,” Allen said. “A lot of shovels, a lot of salt, ice melt, the windshield fluid, the 70 lb bags of of tube sand for weight, a lot of bird food, people are ready to feed their birds while it’s got all that snow on the ground. so yeah, we’ve been going kind of crazy today.”

The owner of Paxton Hardware and Rental says they were prepared.

“I just decided I wasn’t going to be in this much trouble this year and I bought way more than I thought I’d need, looks like it’s going to be pretty close to what I needed,” Allen said. “I might have a little left. I may be completely out by tomorrow.”

Last year they were out of supplies, but they were stocked and ready to go.

“I was a lot closer this year than before,” Allen said. “I just had a feeling. I kind of thought it was going to be more ice, but this big dumping is definitely moving the shovels faster than the ice melt.”

We called several hardware stores in Champaign, Rantoul, Mahomet and more. Most of them were extremely low on supplies, or had run out by tonight. So if you’re still in need of supplies, it may be hard to find what you’re looking for.

“We try to be consumer oriented,” Allen said. “We want to be able to save the day. We want to be here when there’s floods, when there’s tornadoes, whatever. It gives me a good feeling to be able to help out my community and be there for them.”

Public works in Urbana said they let their crews go home early today to get some rest before this storm. They will also be coming into the office tonight to take some of this salt and start salting the roads.