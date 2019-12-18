Shelter uses emergency hours

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Frigid temperatures caused CU at Home to implement emergency warming hours on Wednesday.

CU at Home had their doors open from 8-10:30 a.m. People were able to hang out in the warm building and get a hot meal from the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen.

A board member for CU at Home said offering a warm place to go can be vital for some. “A woman who had been out all night, and her hands were frozen. She just needed a cup of coffee to warm her hands. She wasn’t interested in the coffee, it was about getting her hands warmed up. If we hadn’t been able to open up, she would still be out in the cold,” said Scott Williamson. The Phoenix Drop-In Center will be open for regular services from 12-5 p.m.