Shelter taking extra precautions after volunteer tests positive for COVID-19

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A day shelter is temporarily closing because a volunteer tested positive for COVID-19.

The Dwelling Place in Danville will be closed until December 21st.

President Donna Edington says it’s an effort to take extra precautions after learning Tuesday that a volunteer at a recent event tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a Facebook post by The Dwelling Place, Vermilion County Public Health Department officials advised that the volunteer was likely contagious during the event.

The event was an annual event aimed at allowing children to provide a chance for them to “shop” for family members for free. Protocols for the event included appointments, social distancing and mask-wearing.

About 20 families attended, Edington said. Some employees and some board members were also potentially exposed. Edington said everyone is self-isolating.

Since Tuesday, she said she’s been calling families to let them know in case they’d like to be tested.

Testing sites in the area include CVS, Carle on Fairchild Street, Aunt Martha’s Place and Market Place Mall in Champaign.