Shelter looking for items to help homeless

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — When the temperatures drop, it gets dangerous for people who have no place to call home.

Helping Hands of Springfield said they see an influx of people because of the cold. They provide shelter for people who are homeless or at risk of being homeless.

Staffer said this is a critical time for the people seeking refuge, but there is something you can do to help them. "We ask for things like paper towels and paper products. Things like cough drops, Kleenex, all of those sorts of things to help people during the winter time," said Erica Smith, Helping Hands of Springfield Executive Director. "We did put out a call for things to help people in the winter time and we did put out a call for donations two days ago and we've been overwhelmed by the generosity."

A list of items you can donate to the shelter can be found here. You can donate in-person or send the items to shelter at 1023 E. Washington Street in Springfield. Items in demand include paper towels and dish detergent.