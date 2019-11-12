Shelter extends hours

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelters are expanding their hours to help people get out of the cold.

C-U at Home will be open for emergency warming hours Tuesday from 8 a.m.- 12 p.m. C-U at Home men’s shelter usually closes around 7 a.m., but they are open for warming hours throughout the day.

They want to make sure people have a safe place to rest. People we spoke with say they are happy it is open. “In the Champaign-Urbana area, there aren’t any real options other than this place or the public library but other than that you’re pretty suspended to animation if you don’t have a place like this to go to,” said Richard McElroy. The Phoenix Drop-In Center on Washington Street in Champaign will be open for regular services from noon to 5 p.m.