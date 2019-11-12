1  of  45
Closings
All EIASE programs Altamont CUSD#10 Arthur Christian School Casey-Westfield CUSD #C-4 CCAR Industries Central A&M Champaign Unit 4 School District Charleston CUSD #1 Charleston Head Start Coles County Counseling on Aging Cowden-Herrick CUSD #3A Cumberland Unit 77 DECATUR PUBLIC SCHOOLS Decatur Public Schools District #61 Dial-A-Ride-Coles County Dieterich Douglas County Head Start Effingham Schools Georgetown-Ridge Farm Greenview School District Jacksonville District #117 Lake Land College LSA Decatur Marshall Martinsville Mattoon Head Start Mattoon Public Schools MSD of Warren County (Ind.) Neoga New Berlin Pana Unit 8 Paris-Crestwood Pleasant Plains Prairie Central CUSD #8 Salt Fork Sangamon Valley Shelbyville St. Patrick in Decatur St. Teresa in Decatur Stewardson-Strasburg Sullivan Sullivan Senior Center Tri-City CUSD #1 VASE/Middle Fork Westville CUSD #2

Shelter extends hours

News
Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelters are expanding their hours to help people get out of the cold.

C-U at Home will be open for emergency warming hours Tuesday from 8 a.m.- 12 p.m. C-U at Home men’s shelter usually closes around 7 a.m., but they are open for warming hours throughout the day.

They want to make sure people have a safe place to rest. People we spoke with say they are happy it is open. “In the Champaign-Urbana area, there aren’t any real options other than this place or the public library but other than that you’re pretty suspended to animation if you don’t have a place like this to go to,” said Richard McElroy. The Phoenix Drop-In Center on Washington Street in Champaign will be open for regular services from noon to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Upcoming Special Broadcasts

More Upcoming Special Broadcasts

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.