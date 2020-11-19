Shelter celebrates empty kennels

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter said Thursday morning they had no dogs available for adoption.

Shelter Manager Amanda Fisher said that was the first time in her 12 years with the shelter they had that happen. They posted a video showing empty kennels with a message reading “Empty Kennels = Happy Homes!!!”

Now, Fisher did say they should have a couple of dogs available by the end of the day, but this was something they have never had happen before and they wanted to celebrate the moment.

If you want to check out what animals they have and maybe find your future best friend, Fisher said to check the shelter’s Facebook page.