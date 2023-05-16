SHELDON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Sheldon will spend the next 50 years in prison after he was convicted of murdering a 17-year-old girl in that town almost four years ago.

Arthur Jensen, 53, was effectively sentenced to life in prison on Monday for killing Adara Bunn on Aug. 5, 2019. Prosecutors said that police were called to his home by neighbors who heard yelling and screaming. When officers arrived, prosecutors said Jensen told them “There’s a girl inside and I strangled her.” Bunn’s body was found inside, strangled as Jensen claimed, and he was immediately arrested.

Investigators determined that Bunn had been at Jensen’s home the weekend immediately before her murder during a neighborhood rummage sale. Jensen had told her he had Disney cups she could buy, which is why she returned the following Monday.

Jensen was convicted of first-degree murder in March. At sentencing on Monday, the judge gave him credit for three years he’s already served in custody, leaving him with 47 more years to spend behind bars.

Jensen will be 100 years old at the time of his release, if he lives to that age.