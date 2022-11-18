SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville woman is facing several charges accusing her of, among other things, urinating on police officers.

Hannah Strode, 27, is charged with four counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and one count each of aggravated assault and domestic battery with a prior conviction. The latter two charges accuse Strode of being involved in a domestic dispute on Monday with a member of her family or household by pulling the victim’s hair and biting her on the hand. Strode had been previously convicted of the same offense in 2017.

The charges further accused Strode of “knowingly making contact of an insulting or provoking nature” with the four responding Shelbyville Police officers by urinating on them and trying to bite one of their hands.

Strode was booked into jail on a $50,000 bond. She is set to make an initial appearance in court on Dec. 12.