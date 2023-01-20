SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville teacher is under arrest and facing charges after Illinois state troopers said he possessed child pornography and tried to solicit a minor.

Hayden Miller, 29, lives in Shelbyville, but the crimes he is accused of happened in Coles County. The State’s Attorney’s office of that county issued an arrest warrant for him on Thursday, charging him with possession of child pornography (a Class 1 felony) and indecent solicitation of a child (a Class 2 felony). He was taken into custody the same day and is being held at the Shelby County Jail, awaiting extradition to Coles County.

Troopers said Miler was employed as a teacher by Shelbyville Community Unit School District #4 at the time of his arrest. Parents whose children may have had inappropriate interactions with Miller are asked to call Illinois State Police Zone 5 at 217-278-5000 or the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 217-774-3941.