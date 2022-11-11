SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man will spend the next eight years in prison after he was found guilty of failing to register as a sex offender and possession of methamphetamine.

Prosecutors said Michale Brown, 45, is a convicted sex offender who, in February of 2020, left his Shelbyville home in the middle of the night and did not return. Illinois statues require sex offenders to register a change in address within three days; Brown never did.

His whereabouts remained unknown until he was arrested during a traffic stop on Aug. 6, 2021. The arresting officers discovered a pouch containing a small amount of meth in his shirt pocket.

Brown was sentenced to eight years in prison on the meth charge and seven years in prison on the failure to register charge. Those sentences will be served concurrently.

Prosecutors added that Brown has six prior felony convictions, all of which resulted in jail time. He was convicted in 2011 of aggravated criminal sexual assault and was further convicted two more times for failing to register as a sex offender.