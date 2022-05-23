SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man faces several felony charges after authorities say he led a deputy on a car chase.

The Shelby County State’s Attorney says that 49-year-old Chad Hammond sped away from the deputy Tuesday while going more than 20 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Hammond damaged the deputy’s patrol car during the pursuit.

The State’s Attorney also charged Hammond with aggravated assault for putting the deputy in danger of getting hit and for driving with a revoked or suspended license.

Hammond has been convicted of driving without a valid license eight times prior.

In 2019, Hammond was charged with leaving the scene of an accident where a victim over 60 was hurt.