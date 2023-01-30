SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man is facing multiple felony counts related to the sexual abuse of a minor, the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office announced on Monday.

State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke charged Henry Vincente Reynoso Pu, 24, with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, Class 2 felonies punishable by three to seven years in prison and lifetime registration as a sex offender. Kroncke also charged Reynoso Pu with three counts of solicitation of a sex act, Class 4 felonies punishable by one to three years in prison and registration as a sex offender.

Kroncke said the charges accuse Reynoso Pu of paying a minor to have sex with him on three separate occasions. The minor is said to have been between the ages of 13 and 17 when the crimes happened in late 2022 and early 2023.

Reynoso Pu was arrested following an investigation by the Shelbyville Police Department. Bond was set at $250,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 3 for a status on counsel hearing.