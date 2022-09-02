SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–A man in Shelbyville is charged with forcibly touching an elderly woman.

Charles Dow, a 46-year-old man of Shelbyville, was charged by officials with forcibly fondling a person aged 60 or older. They said he fondled her breast and groin area.

The Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said Dow was charged with two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse of an elderly person.

The pending charges are allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty said officials.

Dow’s bond was set at $50,000. He has a preliminary hearing is set for September 19 at 10:30 a.m.

The case was investigated by the Shelbyville Police Department.